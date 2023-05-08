As Real Madrid gear up for their highly anticipated Champions League showdown against Manchester City, manager Carlo Ancelotti has voiced his concerns about the formidable form of Pep Guardiola’s treble-chasing side. City is determined to avenge their defeat against Los Blancos in last season’s semi-finals.

Ancelotti acknowledged the threat posed by Manchester City, especially with the presence of Erling Haaland, who has netted an astounding 35 Premier League goals this season and another 12 in the UCL. The Italian boss emphasized that Haaland’s individual brilliance should not overshadow the collective strength and quality of the entire City team, both in defense and attack. Via Mirror Football:

“Obviously Haaland is a dangerous player and has been showing amazing quality, especially when scoring” Ancelotti stated, “But to talk only about Haaland means not to talk about a full team who plays football very well and are good in defence and attack. We’re not just thinking about stopping Haaland, but stopping a team that seems to be unstoppable. But believe we have options to play an equal match that we can win.”

Real Madrid, the record-extending 14-time European champions, have their sights set on adding another title to their illustrious history. After overcoming City in the semi-finals last year en route to lifting the trophy, they are determined to replicate that success and continue their continental dominance.

Ancelotti also provided an update on the fitness of midfielder Luka Modrić, who made a successful return from injury during Real Madrid’s Copa Del Rey final triumph over the weekend. The Croatian superstar is fully fit and available to start against Manchester City.

As the stage is set for an enthralling encounter between two European powerhouses, Real Madrid and Manchester City, football fans around the world eagerly anticipate witnessing the tactical battle unfold. With Ancelotti’s measured approach and Real Madrid’s rich history in the competition, Tuesday’s clash promises to be a captivating spectacle, pitting two of Europe’s elite against each other in their quest for continental glory.