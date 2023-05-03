Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Real Madrid is on the verge of signing one of the best young midfielders in the world. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Los Blancos and Borussia Dortmund phenom Jude Bellingham are nearing the final stages of agreeing to a deal that would bring the Englishman to the Bernabeu this summer.

“Real Madrid are close to complete deal to sign Jude Bellingham, confirmed. Negotiations are progressing to the final stages. Personal terms are almost agreed — Juni Calafat, crucial again. New meeting has been scheduled to complete the agreement with Borussia Dortmund.”

Bellingham was always expected to leave Dortmund in the coming months after starring for the Bundesliga side over the last few years. The 19-year-old has been on the radar of several European giants including Manchester City, Manchester United, and Liverpool, but the Reds pulled out of the race recently due to financial reasons.

The Brit was playing in the very physical EFL Championship at just 16 years of age for his hometown club Birmingham City and shined enough to catch the eye of Dortmund, making the move to Germany back in 2020. Now, he’s a regular in the BVB midfield and also a mainstay for Gareth Southgate’s England, having played in five games in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, scoring once and providing an assist.

Blessed with tremendous football IQ and no shortage of physicality, his game is honestly more suited for the Premier League. But, it’s difficult to look past the resume of a club like Real Madrid, who have won more Champions League titles more than any other side in Europe. They’re also just three victories away from another title. It’s an opportunity for Bellingham to capture the biggest trophies in the sport.

Bellingham will join fellow youngsters Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni in the Los Blancos engine room once the deal is completed.