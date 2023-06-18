Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has agreed to take charge of the Brazil men's national team in 2024, according to Ednaldo Rodrigues, the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). Ancelotti's contract with Real Madrid is set to expire on July 1, 2024, and once that happens, he will assume the managerial position for Brazil, reported by goal.com.

Rodrigues, speaking on Rede Globo, assured that Ancelotti's arrival is guaranteed and expressed his desire to announce the deal even before the Italian manager's contract with Real Madrid comes to an end. However, FIFA regulations dictate that a player or coach can only commit to a new team within the final six months of their contract. Therefore, Ancelotti can only give his verbal consent to the CBF at this stage, and an official contract cannot be signed until January 1, 2024.

The CBF has been pursuing Ancelotti as their top choice since former manager Tite departed after Brazil's exit from the 2022 World Cup in December. Despite previously denying any interest in coaching the Brazil national team, Ancelotti has now accepted the opportunity to lead one of football's most prestigious sides.

For now, Ancelotti's focus remains on his role at Real Madrid, where he will continue for another season before making the transition to Brazil. The Selecao's next match is scheduled for June 20 when they will face Senegal in an international friendly, providing an opportunity for the team to showcase its talent under interim manager André Jardine.

As anticipation builds for Ancelotti's arrival, Brazilian football fans eagerly await the new era under his guidance, hoping that the experienced and highly respected manager can lead the Selecao to success in future tournaments.