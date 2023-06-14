Ednaldo Rodrigues, the president of the Brazilian Football Association (FA), revealed on Tuesday his intention to hold talks with Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti or his representative this week, with regard to the possibility of appointing him as the new head coach of the Brazilian national team.

Despite reported interest from Brazil, Ancelotti has stated his commitment to honoring the final year of his contract with Real Madrid. However, Rodrigues did not rule out the prospect of waiting until July 2024 to secure the services of the four-time Champions League-winning coach, who most recently was eliminated by the eventual champions Manchester City.

Speaking to reporters after presenting an anti-racism campaign at the Spanish FA headquarters in Madrid, Rodrigues emphasized that the decision would not be made unilaterally. He stressed the importance of consulting the board and players, giving them a voice in the selection process.

“The decision has to be in sync with what the players think. So it's something we will have to discuss in the future. But we have a clear objective [hiring Carlo Ancelotti] and we are going after this objective,” Rodrigues stated, according to ESPN.

During his stay in Spain until June 18, Rodrigues has scheduled several meetings, although he refrained from confirming whether they involved Carlo Ancelotti directly. Nevertheless, he expressed optimism about returning to Brazil with a clearer message regarding the potential appointment.