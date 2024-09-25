The latest Kylian Mbappe injury news is not great for Real Madrid. The superstar Frenchman is dealing with a thigh injury he suffered in a 3-2 win over Alaves on Saturday. After exiting the game with discomfort in his leg, the extent of the injury was unknown, but now it looks like Mbappe will miss around three weeks, according to ESPN.

“Following the tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappé by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the femoral biceps of his left leg,” the club announced Wednesday in Spanish, translated by ESPN.

This is tough news for Real Madrid, which faces their crosstown rival, Atletico Madrid in the Madrid Derby on Saturday.

While the 2024-25 La Liga season is still in its early stages, Real Madrid is already locked in a battle at the top of the standings with Atletico and Barcelona. Through seven games, Los Blancos are 5-2-0 with 17 points while Barca is 6-0-0 through six matches for 18 points, with a game in hand. Atletico is not far behind at 4-1-2 with 13 points. A win in the Madrid Derby would move Atletico just a point behind Real Madrid in the standings.

Following the Madrid Derby, Real Madrid faces the French side Lille in UEFA Champions League and Villareal in La Liga, likely without Mbappe.

The Kylian Mbappe injury will also affect the French national team, as Mbappe is likely out through the international break as well. In that time, France will face Israel and Belgium on October 10 and 14, respectively, in Nations League tilts.

With the current timeline, the hope now is that Mbappe will return on October 19 against Celta Vigo. However, Real Madrid could be in real trouble if the injury recovery goes longer. Following the Celta Vigo clash, the club has a tough Champions League matchup with Germany's Borussia Dortmund on October 22 and the first El Classico of the season against Barcelona os on October 26.