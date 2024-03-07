In a nail-biting encounter against RB Leipzig, Real Madrid narrowly advanced in the Champions League, but their lackluster performance raises doubts about their title aspirations, reported by GOAL.
Celebrating the club's 122nd anniversary at Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid faced an unexpectedly challenging night against RB Leipzig in the last-16 tie. Despite being heavy favorites after a 1-0 win in the first leg, the Spanish giants scraped through with a 1-1 draw, leaving the home crowd silent and the players looking far from jubilant.
The display, described as a fortunate escape rather than a triumph of character, revealed vulnerabilities in Carlo Ancelotti's team. Leipzig outplayed Madrid in the first half, and boos from the crowd reflected frustration at the lackluster performance. The introduction of Rodrygo in the second half did little to change the dynamics until Jude Bellingham seized control.
In the 65th minute, Bellingham's relentless drive and a perfectly-weighted pass set up Vinicius Jr for the crucial opening goal. However, the joy was short-lived as Willi Orban leveled for Leipzig. The visitors pressed harder for a winner, with Dani Olmo's volley hitting the crossbar in stoppage-time, leaving Real Madrid counting on luck and goalkeeper Andriy Lunin's solid performance.
Former footballer Owen Hargreaves summed up the tie, acknowledging Madrid's subpar performance but highlighting the impact of world-class players. Despite Bellingham's suspension for upcoming fixtures, including a crucial league clash with Celta Vigo, Real Madrid remains atop La Liga.
While a seven-point lead in the league looks promising, Real Madrid's Champions League journey reveals vulnerabilities. The quarter-final draw on March 15 will determine their next opponent, but doubts persist about Real Madrid's ability to go all the way, with potential rivals like Arsenal, Inter, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain unafraid of facing the stumbling giants of European football. The team's resilience and tactical improvements will be scrutinized as they aim for Champions League glory.