Real Madrid dynamo, Jude Bellingham, is facing a temporary setback as La Liga imposes a two-match suspension on the English midfielder, reported by GOAL. The disciplinary action follows Bellingham's contentious red card in the intense 2-2 draw against Valencia. The Real Madrid star found himself in the referee's book for dissent during stoppage time, engaging in a heated dispute with the match official, Gil Manzano. Bellingham's frustration peaked when he thought he secured a last-minute victory with a decisive header, only for the referee to have blown the final whistle.
Although Bellingham's suspension is undoubtedly a blow for Real Madrid, who are navigating their way through the challenges of La Liga and the Champions League, they maintain a formidable eight-point lead at the summit of La Liga. Furthermore, they are strategically positioned to advance to the Champions League quarter-finals after securing a 1-0 lead in the first leg against RB Leipzig.
The prolific England international has been a pivotal force for Real Madrid this season, showcasing his goal-scoring prowess with 20 goals and contributing eight assists across various competitions. Bellingham, who made a high-profile move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid for an initial £87 million ($107.4m) last summer, has proven his worth on the field, and his absence will be keenly felt in the upcoming league encounters against Celta Vigo and Osasuna on March 10 and March 16, respectively.
While Jude Bellingham faces a brief hiatus from domestic league action, he will be ready and available for the critical last-16 Champions League clash against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night, where his dynamic presence could prove instrumental in securing Real Madrid's progression in the tournament.