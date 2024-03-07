Real Madrid‘s dynamic midfielder, Jude Bellingham, has voiced his frustration after receiving a two-match suspension from La Liga, reported by GOAL. The English international found himself in hot water during Los Blancos' intense clash with Valencia, where he netted seconds after the final whistle.
Bellingham's animated celebration, accompanied by the exclamation, “It's a f*cking goal,” triggered his dismissal from the match, with manager Carlo Ancelotti citing his aggressive interaction with the referee. In the aftermath, Bellingham feels he's being unfairly singled out.
Expressing his discontent in a post-match interview following the draw with RB Leipzig, Bellingham stated, “I didn't say anything offensive, I didn't say anything different to what my teammates said, and I think that sometimes because I'm new, they want to make an example of me.”
While acknowledging his responsibility for the incident, Bellingham deems the two-match suspension “a bit ridiculous.” Despite potential considerations for a defensive strategy similar to the one used by Getafe to overturn Mason Greenwood's suspension, the outcome remains unchanged for Los Blancos.
Looking ahead, Jude Bellingham's absence will be felt in Real Madrid's upcoming clashes against Celta Vigo and Osasuna. However, the enforced break could offer a silver lining for manager Ancelotti, providing the 20-year-old midfielder valuable rest as he has shown signs of fatigue in recent games. Fans can anticipate Bellingham's return to the pitch at the end of the month when Real Madrid faces Athletic Club at home. The football world awaits how this episode will shape the young talent's trajectory in La Liga.