Real Madrid has identified Espanyol’s Joselu as a potential replacement for departing striker Mariano Diaz, reported by goal.com. With Diaz set to leave Real Madrid as his contract expires in the summer, the Spanish giants are actively seeking alternatives in the transfer market. Their attention has turned to Joselu, who currently plays for Espanyol and has a contract clause stating his salary would be halved in the event of the club’s relegation from La Liga.

Espanyol’s impending relegation to the Segunda Division has made their pursuit of Joselu easier. Despite his contract with Espanyol expiring on June 30, 2025, Real Madrid can acquire the player as a free agent. The 33-year-old striker earns around €3 million gross per season, a figure that Real Madrid would need to match in order to secure his services.

Interestingly, Joselu has a history with Real Madrid, having been part of the club’s youth set-up, La Fabrica. He played a crucial role in the Castilla side that earned promotion to the Second Division during the 2011-12 season, scoring 24 goals. Following his time with Real Madrid, Joselu moved to Hoffenheim in a €6 million deal.

This season, Joselu has been in impressive form for Espanyol, finding the back of the net 17 times across all competitions. In La Liga, he has emerged as the top-scoring Spaniard with 16 goals, surpassing the likes of Alvaro Morata. His performances earned him a call-up to the Spanish national team, and he scored two goals in the UEFA European qualifiers against Norway.

Despite struggling to make an impact during his time at Newcastle United, where he scored only seven goals in 52 appearances over two seasons, Real Madrid believes Joselu can be a valuable addition to their squad.

Real Madrid is confident that they can finalize the transfer once the current season concludes, and Joselu would be available to join the team for pre-season preparations.