Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has revealed that he has “huge plans” for the club in the summer transfer window.

According to Howe, they don’t have any deals in place yet, but they look to make a big splash by signing marquee players:

Eddie Howe on marquee signing for Newcastle this summer: "We've got nothing ready to go this second…to sign off. But yes, there’ll be players we would love to bring in that would be classified as marquee signings". ⚪️⚫️ #NUFC pic.twitter.com/vtfFFyWUFL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2023

Eddie Howe says that the team is looking at a number of players, but that they are still in the early stages of negotiations. He says that they want to make sure that they get the right players, and that they don’t want to rush into anything.

Newcastle United’s current team has the potential to sign some big names in the summer, but they will also need to be careful not to overspend. They need to make sure that the players fit the club’s needs, and that they will help them to improve their performance on the pitch. Howe has already been linked with a number of players, such as James Maddison, whom Leicester have set a £50 million asking price for.

With the club’s new owners having shown their willingness to spend, it is likely that Newcastle will be active in the transfer market this summer. Howe will be hoping to add some quality to his squad in order to help the Magpies challenge for European football next season.

It will be interesting to see who Newcastle United sign this summer. If they can bring in some marquee players, it could help them to challenge for trophies in the years to come.

Leicester City face Newcastle at St. James’ Park on Monday night.