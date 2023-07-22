Real Madrid‘s new signing Jude Bellingham‘s position on the field has been revealed during the club's pre-season training, reported by goal.com. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has been experimenting with two different formations to fit the young midfielder into the squad.

According to journalist Mario Cortegana, Ancelotti has tested a 4-4-2 diamond formation with Bellingham playing as a ‘number 10' and a 4-2-3-1 formation with another new signing, Arda Guler, occupying the ‘number 10' role.

In the 4-4-2 diamond setup, Bellingham has been positioned at the top of the diamond midfield, playing alongside midfielders Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, and Luka Modric. With Bellingham in an advanced role, Modric is expected to play deeper, while Valverde and Camavinga occupy the right and left sides, respectively.

Ancelotti's decision to test different formations showcases the depth and versatility of Real Madrid's midfield options this season, bolstered by the arrivals of Bellingham and Guler. It remains to be seen how the manager will rotate the squad to ensure sufficient game time for all the midfielders.

Real Madrid is currently in the United States for their pre-season training, and they will be facing some tough opponents in their friendly matches. Their pre-season schedule includes games against AC Milan on July 24, Manchester United on July 27, Barcelona on July 29, and Juventus on August 3.

With Bellingham's arrival from Borussia Dortmund this summer, there is much anticipation among Real Madrid fans to see how he integrates into the team and contributes to their success in the upcoming season. As the pre-season progresses, fans will be keeping a close eye on Ancelotti's tactical choices and how Jude Bellingham adapts to his new teammates and playing style.