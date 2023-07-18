Real Madrid's newest signing, Jude Bellingham, has revealed the mischievous teammates who have taken on the task of teaching him “bad words” as part of his Spanish language lessons, reported by goal.com. The young English midfielder completed his €103 million (£88m/$116m) transfer from Borussia Dortmund to the Los Blancos, and he is eager to settle into his new surroundings as quickly as possible. However, the language barrier presents a challenge that Bellingham is determined to overcome.

Speaking to Real Madrid TV, Bellingham disclosed that Lucas Vazquez and Brahim Diaz have become his main Spanish teachers, but their lessons have taken an unexpected turn. The mischievous duo has been teaching him the colorful vocabulary that often emerges during intense competition. Bellingham, with a playful spirit, shared his anticipation of trying out these newly acquired words on the field.

While Bellingham's linguistic skills continue to develop, he is also gaining important insights into his role as a midfielder. With esteemed teammate Toni Kroos by his side, the young star is learning from one of the best in the business. Bellingham expressed his admiration for Kroos' passing precision, noting that the German maestro can place the ball wherever he desires. Observing Kroos from afar, Bellingham is delighted to witness his skills up close and appreciates the opportunity to receive passes from him, showcasing his own abilities while learning from a master.

Jude Bellingham will be looking to make an impact during Real Madrid's pre-season matches. The Blancos are set to face strong opponents such as AC Milan, Manchester United, Barcelona, and Juventus in a series of high-profile friendly fixtures. As Bellingham continues to settle in, both on and off the field, his interactions with his teammates and the experience gained from playing alongside seasoned professionals like Kroos will undoubtedly contribute to his growth as a player in the famous white shirt of Real Madrid.