Carlo Ancelotti, the head coach of Real Madrid, has provided an update on the debut of Jude Bellingham, reported by goal.com. He expressed confidence that the new signing will feature for the club during their upcoming pre-season tour of the United States.

Bellingham, who recently joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in a high-profile €103 million (£88m/$110m) transfer, is eagerly awaiting his first appearance for the Spanish giants. However, there have been concerns regarding the midfielder's fitness as he concluded last season with an injury. Despite this, Carlo Ancelotti has reassured fans that Bellingham will be in action for Real Madrid soon.

Describing the 20-year-old midfielder as a unique talent and highlighting his distinctiveness from other midfielders at the club, Ancelotti expressed his satisfaction with Bellingham's presence, noting that he raises the level of Real Madrid. The Italian manager commended the young player's hard work and affirmed that he will be included in the squad for the pre-season tour.

Real Madrid is scheduled to participate in four matches during their tour in the United States, commencing with a fixture against AC Milan on July 23. The team will also face renowned opponents such as Manchester United, Barcelona, and Juventus. As Real Madrid prepares for the 2023-24 campaign, Bellingham will be eager to seize the opportunity to make his debut for the Spanish side during this tour.

The expectations are high for Jude Bellingham, given his impressive performances at Borussia Dortmund and his rising reputation in English football. Real Madrid fans will eagerly anticipate his first appearance in the iconic white shirt, as they hope he can make an immediate impact and contribute to the team's success in the upcoming season.