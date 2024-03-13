The football world is abuzz with anticipation as reports suggest that Kylian Mbappe is on the verge of joining Real Madrid, a move that could see the French sensation donning the iconic No.9 jersey. Mbappe, a World Cup winner with France, has long been linked with a switch to Santiago Bernabeu, and with his contract at Paris Saint-Germain nearing its end, the stage seems set for his arrival in Spain.
At Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe has made the No.7 shirt his own, following in the footsteps of footballing legends like David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, with Brazilian prodigy Vinicius Jr already commanding the No.7 jersey for Real Madrid, Mbappe will have to seek another number to wear on his back. According to reports from AS, the vacant No.9 shirt, previously worn by stalwarts like Karim Benzema and Ronaldo, is likely to be bestowed upon Mbappe, signaling a new era for the French forward in the Spanish capital.
While the No.10 jersey, a symbol of playmaking excellence and often worn by Mbappe during his international outings with France, remains a possibility, uncertainties loom over the future of Croatian maestro Luka Modric. Should Modric depart as a free agent at the end of the campaign, Mbappe may opt for the revered No.10 shirt, further cementing his status as one of the game's premier talents.
As Real Madrid continues to solidify its squad ahead of the upcoming season, Mbappe's imminent arrival adds a layer of excitement and anticipation to the club's faithful supporters. With the prospect of seeing Mbappe grace the hallowed grounds of Santiago Bernabeu and potentially donning the legendary No.9 jersey, the stage is set for a new chapter in the illustrious history of Real Madrid.