Real Madrid's legendary defender Sergio Ramos has sent a message to Harry Kane amidst transfer rumors, advising him not to pass up the opportunity to join the Spanish giants this summer, reported by goal.com.

Real Madrid is in the market for a new No.9 as they prepare to bid farewell to long-serving striker Karim Benzema. Kane has emerged as a top target for the Blancos, with reports suggesting a potential $107 million deal. Ramos, who spent 16 years at Real Madrid and won 22 trophies, expressed his belief in the allure of playing for the Spanish club.

Speaking to The Mirror about Kane's potential move to Madrid, Ramos said, “My advice to any player is don’t turn down the opportunity to play for Real Madrid – it is a special club who know how to win.” Ramos praised Kane's physical presence and goal-scoring abilities, but also highlighted his technical skills and all-around footballing ability, emphasizing that the Tottenham striker deserves credit in those areas as well.

Ramos acknowledged the challenge of following in the footsteps of Benzema, who contributed significantly to Real Madrid's success. He noted that while Benzema is a unique player in the club's history, Real Madrid needs to find a quality forward who can come in and score goals. Ramos emphasized the immense pressure and expectations that come with playing for Real Madrid, highlighting the importance of finding the right player to handle those demands.

Benzema, who will leave a remarkable legacy at Real Madrid with 354 goals in 648 appearances, has won numerous titles, including four La Liga titles, five Champions League crowns, and the 2022 Ballon d'Or. Kane, on the other hand, has become Tottenham and England's all-time leading goal scorer, surpassing 200 goals in the Premier League.

As Real Madrid looks to rebuild their attacking line following Benzema's departure, the potential acquisition of Kane would undoubtedly bring goals and quality to the team. The Spanish giants will be hoping that Kane heeds Ramos' advice and embraces the opportunity to join the historic club.