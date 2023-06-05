Real Madrid is eyeing Harry Kane as their top choice to replace Karim Benzema, according to sources at the club. However, they are aware of the difficulties involved in signing the Tottenham forward and are exploring alternative candidates, reported by ESPN.

Sources reveal that Kane possesses the ideal profile to play for Real Madrid, given his impressive goal-scoring record of 32 goals this season. However, concerns arise regarding his age, transfer fee, and Tottenham's reluctance to part ways with their star player.

Initially, Real Madrid had planned to secure a backup forward like Espanyol's Joselu as an alternative to Benzema, postponing a significant investment in the attacking department until next summer. The club had earmarked Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe for a potential move in 2024 when Benzema's contract expires.

However, Benzema's surprising decision to accept an offer from Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia has forced Real Madrid to reconsider their plans and prioritize reinforcing their attack for the upcoming season.

The challenge lies in the limited options available in the market, with Haaland and Mbappe committed to Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively, for at least another season. While Roberto Firmino and Kai Havertz have been linked to Real Madrid, sources admit that Kane stands out as the only forward who consistently delivers a high number of goals year after year.

Nevertheless, doubts persist within the club regarding the signing of the Premier League forward. With Kane turning 30 next month, Real Madrid has been inclined toward recruiting promising young talents like Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Considering the estimated €100 million price tag for Kane, Real Madrid understands the significant impact it would have on this summer's budget, especially when factoring in the potential signing of Jude Bellingham and reinforcements in other positions.

As a result, while Real Madrid continues to consider a move for Kane, they are simultaneously exploring alternative options to ensure they make the right decision for their attacking lineup. The coming weeks will provide clarity on their transfer plans and how they intend to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.