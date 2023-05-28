Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are set to offer a one-year extension to the iconic Sergio Ramos. The former Spanish captain’s current deal with the Ligue 1 giants expires at the end of this season.

According to the reports from RMC Sport, PSG are impressed by Ramos’ performances and leadership qualities. They hope that he is convinced by the new deal of 50% pay cut. The former Real Madrid captain would hope to continue next season at the French capital and would be happy not to continue pocketing the same salary. However, it remains to be seen if Ramos is happy to cut his wages in half next season.

As the Ligue 1 giants are set to confirm the departure of Lionel Messi and there are also rumors of Neymar’s exit, they want to ensure that there is enough experience left in the dressing room. Ramos has a wealth of experience in his CV, looking at his memorable performances for Real Madrid and Spain, and he would be important for PSG next season.

Ramos has been an important part of Christophe Galtier’s team this season, featuring in 43 games across all competitions. He has been one of the key reasons behind PSG’s successful Ligue 1 defense this season. Apart from the Spaniard, Galtier has Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos as the center-back options.

The 17-year-old El Chadaille Bitshiabu could also learn from Ramos’ experience and become a first-team member with the Ligue 1 giants. The teenager has been linked with a move to Eintracht Frankfurt this summer, but it is likely to be a loan deal. Having said that, Ramos can be an important player next season. After all, he knows what it takes to win the Champions League as he won four of them in Real Madrid colors. On the other hand, PSG have only played one Champions League final in 2020, where they lost to Bayern Munich.