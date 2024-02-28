Rebecca Ferguson recently called out an “idiot” co-star who yelled at her. While she didn't name names, Dwayne Johnson responded.
Speaking to Josh Smith, Ferguson talked about the former co-star, whom she will probably never work with again.
Dune's Rebecca Ferguson reveals she refused to work with former co-star after being 'screamed at' on set. This is reminder to *ALWAYS* stand up for yourself! Listen to the full interview on my podcast, Reign here: https://t.co/aHUegXotEi #DunePartTwo #Dune2 #RebeccaFerguson pic.twitter.com/7mRv1jNoBu
“I did a film with an absolute idiot of a co-star,” Ferguson recalled. “And this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn't get the scenes out. And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at.
“And I would cry walking off set. This person would literally look at me in front of the whole crew and say, ‘You call yourself an actor. This is what I have to work with — what is this?' And I stood there just breaking.” she continued.
Unfortunately, Ferguson confessed that this type of situation happens in Hollywood. But the co-star was a big star, thus there was “no safety net” for Ferguson and no one had her back.
In defiance, Ferguson told the co-star that they could “f**k off.” The producers didn't have her back, but Ferguson still stood her ground.
Dwayne Johnson's response
Under Josh Smith's tweet with the clip of the interview, Dwayne Johnson responded to Rebecca Ferguson's story.
“Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bulls**t,” Johnson said. “Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman. I’d like to find out who did this.”
This seemingly takes Johnson's name out of the equation. In supporting Ferguson, Johnson also simultaneously cleared his name. The two starred in the 20014 Hercules movie together.