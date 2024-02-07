Rebecca Ferguson seems content leaving the Mission: Impossible franchise behind.

It sounds like Rebecca Ferguson is happy having left the Mission: Impossible.

After starring in three installments dating back to Rogue Nation, Ferguson seems content with her exit. In a recent interview, it sounds like the character was not heading in a direction she was interested in. And it's simply a case of her contract running out.

A contractual exit

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Ferguson revealed her three-picture deal in the Mission: Impossible series is over. And she doesn't seem especially interested in returning given the state of her character. Her character is dead, but Ferguson also seemed to shut down the idea of returning for flashbacks or in any other capacity.

“Do you remember when we talked about those three-picture deals in Hollywood? Sometimes, they end, and actors have the possibility of saying ‘yes' or ‘no,'” she said. “So, we were at that point and Mission is such a huge dedication, and I've done it. And it's fantastic, and it's amazing.

She then credits Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie for writing an “incredible” character. However, she finds that it's limiting and she wants Ilsa to go rogue, not simply be a part of the team. But it's not just that, the films take a long time to make and are a huge dedication. She's done two movies and a TV series in the time it took to make a Mission: Impossible film.

Maybe a return is still possible. Ferguson left the door open, saying, “But that's the thing — you never know, right?”

Rebecca Ferguson is currently promoting Dune: Part Two. She returns as Lady Jessica alongside Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, and Dave Bautista. Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Léa Seydoux make their franchise debuts in the film.