By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The current atmosphere in college football has been termed “the wild west” by some observers, and that has led coaches like Jimbo Fisher of Texas A&M to question everything about the NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) system. However, Fisher’s reaction has led Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin to figuratively shake his head in disbelief.

Fisher’s complaint is that rules are not in place, leading to an anything goes type of environment. “I knew eventually there would be pay for play, but I did not know it would be NIL like it came about,” Fisher said. “The problem with all of it is that there is no consistency and rules.”

Fisher also complained that the amount of tampering is “ridiculous.”

Kiffin’s used the palm to the forehead emoji as his reaction to Fisher’s statement, leading observers to draw multiple conclusions about his coaching rival. Fisher has been coaching in college football since 1988. He was the head coach at Florida State from 2010 through 2017, and he has been the head coach at Texas A&M since 2018.

There has been recent byplay between Ole Miss and Texas A&M. Kiffin’s reaction came two days after Texas A&M flipped Ole Miss’ only quarterback commit from the Class of 2023. Marcel Reed had verbally committed to play for Ole Miss, but then decommitted earlier in the week before deciding to go to Texas A&M.

The belief is that Texas A&M offered a better chance for Reed to earn money through NIL than Ole Miss did. That would explain Lane Kiffin’s palm to the forehead emoji.