By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Score one for Jimbo Fisher! Texas A&M football has watched as multiple five-star recruits have walked out the door via the transfer portal, but Fisher and the Aggies reversed their fortunes on Monday, as four-star quarterback recruit Marcel Reed committed to the program just hours after decommitting from Ole Miss, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.

“Four-star quarterback Marcel Reed of Nashville (TN) Montgomery Bell Academy announced his commitment to Texas A&M Monday night.

The 6-foot-2, 180 pounder had been committed to the Rebels since April. Reed announced his decommitment hours before pledging to the Aggies.”

Marcel Reed had been committed to the Ole Miss football program since April, but a late push from Texas A&M won him over.

Reed cited Texas A&M football’s efforts to show him they wanted him, while also emphasizing that Fisher’s work with quarterbacks in the past impressed him.

Marcel Reed fills the Aggies’ need at quarterback, a spot that opened up after 2023 recruit Eli Holstein decommitted from the program.

Reed can play too, as the 6-2 signal-caller threw for 2,198 passing yards and 27 touchdowns against just six interceptions this past season for Nashville Montgomery Bell Academy.

He’s a part of Texas A&M football’s top-15 recruiting class in 2023. It’s a plus move by Fisher and company in an offseason that has gotten off to a poor start.

Several key contributors from Texas A&M football’s historic 2022 recruiting class left the program via the transfer portal.

Well, landing Marcel Reed was certainly a great way to right the ship.