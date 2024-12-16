Move over Toronto Blue Jays, you have company. The Boston Red Sox joined their American League East roommate and foe in the undesirable “spurned by superstars” club after failing to sign either Juan Soto or Max Fried. They did not tend to their heartbreak for long, however. Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow directed his attention to the trade market and finally acquired an All-Star pitcher in the form of Garrett Crochet.

Since throwing money at high-end free agents did not work, the Red Sox are going back to the well, the Chicago White Sox left-handed starter well, that is. Chris Sale won a World Series with the franchise, and the hope is that Crochet can help vault it back into contention.

Another premium arm is needed, though. Boston has a wealth of in-house resources that it can use to help rebuild a prosperous culture, but the foundation might still be unable to support an inadequate pitching staff. This trade alone is not guaranteed to put an end to the annual second-half slumber problem. The starting rotation is still lacking stability at the top.

Breslow cannot advance to spring training without solidifying the unit. It is best to keep fishing in the free agency pool, even though his most recent expeditions have gone awry. When nothing bites, it is all too tempting to pack everything up. But maybe Boston just needs better bait, or a different spot.

The Red Sox must learn from their mistakes and figure out how to reel in the trophy trout. There are three pitchers who can potentially fill that role for them this offseason.

Corbin Burnes is the new man in demand

Crochet is a strikeout fiend, punching out 209 batters in only 146 innings of work. He is young, supremely talented and under club control for two more seasons. The southpaw is also unpredictable, though. The White Sox coddled him in the latter part of the 2024 campaign, preserving him with the purpose of optimizing his health and trade value. They succeeded, and now the onus is on Boston to consider his risks.

Aside from Crochet's medical history, which includes Tommy John surgery, he is also a bit bold. The 24-year-old made an off-putting list of demands when his name was swirling around the rumor mill last summer, so fans should be on their toes. When taking account of the variables that exist, it is important for Breslow to reinforce the pitching staff with one more major acquisition.

Since the start of the decade, Corbin Burnes has been one of the steadiest starters in the sport. He is understandably going to flirt with historic dollar figures, but the Red Sox have already flashed their teeth in the Soto and Fried negotiations. There is no reason to hold back when a former Cy Young and four-time All-Star is available. Being content with Garrett Crochet does not fit with the revamped model that management has promised the city.

Ownership needs to grant Breslow permission to chase Burnes at full speed. If he signs with the San Francisco Giants or another team, then so be it. People will relentlessly mock the Fenway Sports Group, even more than they have, but the alternative is far more unsettling. Boston should be in the hunt for remaining free-agent hurlers, and the durable righty tops them all.

The 2.92 ERA and 181 Ks he recorded for the Baltimore Orioles last season should make him feel comfortable about sticking in the AL East.

Red Sox can try to woo Roki Sasaki

Less than a month ago, it felt like a foregone conclusion that Japanese star Roki Sasaki would sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Many still expect him to join countrymen Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but it does not appear to be a one-horse race. The young right-hander's appeal is wide-ranging and his expenses are affordable, which means he has plenty of proposals to mull over.

Boston's should be one of them. While moving to the United States is a surreal undertaking for anyone who resides in Asia, it could be especially difficult for a player to venture out to the Northeast. But one man's chore can be another's reprieve. Sasaki's agent Joel Wolf spoke about his client's rough experiences with the Japanese media, opening the possibility of the 23-year-old deciding to drift far away from the Pacific Ocean.

The Red Sox remain a recognizable brand and one of the most valuable MLB franchises, but their market can give a new star some space to breathe. If Sasaki jumps to the Dodgers as anticipated, the coverage will be incessant. He will be marketed as part of a trio along with Ohtani and Yamamoto, making it challenging for him to escape the media circus or stand on his own. The hype will still be towering in Boston, reaching past the Green Monster, but he will not be tasked with being a global phenomenon.

And for some guys, that is actually a more attractive option, particularly when they are playing on their first big-league contract. Though, if the two-time Nippon Professional Baseball All-Star is the type to get homesick, he would have a familiar face with him on the Sox in Masataka Yoshida. In return, the Fenway faithful would ardently appreciate Sasaki's eye-catching fastball and bountiful ability.

Jack Flaherty can round out the Sox's starting staff

With attention fixed on the highly credible Corbin Burnes and the electric Roki Sasaki, Jack Flaherty can be misconstrued as an underwhelming choice by comparison. Let's not forget, however, that this is a former first-rounder who recorded 194 strikeouts in 162 innings last season. He is flashy enough for the Red Sox.

Moreover, the World Series champion also contains substance. He recovered from a concerning 2023 and looked like a legitimate All-Star in 2024. Flaherty notched a 3.17 ERA across his time with the Detroit Tigers and LA Dodgers, coming through clutch in the final year of his contract. His overall rough playoff numbers (7.36 ERA in five starts) minimize the important role he occupied in October.

The Dodgers were once again yearning for pitching, as Tyler Glasnow and a handful of others spent their postseason on the injured list and Yamamoto eased his way back into the rotation. Flaherty gave manager Dave Roberts crucial innings at crucial junctures, allowing the bullpen to stay fresh as possible. Boston skipper Alex Cora will ask him to do the same, so as not to burn out his relievers.

Flaherty's heart clearly belongs to the Dodgers and California, a potential issue whenever a lucrative multi-year deal is on the table, but Red Sox Nation has an uncanny ability of romancing supposed outsiders fairly quickly. The fact that he could indeed become the team's X-factor ought to please his ego, too.

Regardless of if the organization swings big for an ace or settles for a pitcher on the next tier down, it has to capitalize on the Garrett Crochet trade. One headline-making pleases the masses. Another increases the likelihood that true change will take shape on Jersey Street.