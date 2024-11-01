The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their 2024 World Series title on Friday with an epic parade in the city. The ball club took down the New York Yankees in five games on Wednesday night to win their eighth championship in franchise history.

There is a number of free agents who could potentially leave the Dodgers this winter and one of them is trade deadline acquisition Jack Flaherty. LA swung a deal for the righty after he pitched the first half with the Detroit Tigers. Flaherty impressed heavily, despite his struggles in the playoffs.

When asked about his upcoming free agency, Flaherty made it very clear where he wants to play. Via Juan Toribio:

“I never want to leave.”

Flaherty compiled a 3.58 ERA in 10 regular season starts with the Dodgers. In the playoffs, he had an ERA over six and was hit around in two World Series outings. However, Los Angeles knows what he's capable of, as he showed before October baseball began. For the entire 2024 campaign, Flaherty posted a 3.17 ERA with 194 strikeouts in 162 innings of work.

The Dodgers had to make a move at the deadline because of all the injuries to their pitching staff. To be honest, many believed they would fail to win a World Series because of how many key arms were missing, most notably Tyler Glasnow and Clayton Kershaw. It didn't deter LA though as others stepped up, including Walker Buehler. He earned himself a nice payday in free agency with how well he pitched in the postseason.

Aside from Buehler and Flaherty, Teoscar Hernandez, Blake Treinen, Joe Kelly, Daniel Hudson, and Kike Hernandez are free agents. Both Teoscar and Kike were crucial pieces in the playoffs and you'd have to expect they will be back.

As for Flaherty, I think he did more than enough to earn a deal with the Dodgers for 2025 and possibly beyond.