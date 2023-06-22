The Boston Red Sox made several roster moves Thursday morning. The most significant among them was the decision to place Red Sox right fielder Alex Verdugo on the bereavement list. Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire also won't be available in the near future because he was added to the 10-day injured list with an oblique strain.

It's unknown for exactly how long Boston won't have Alex Verdugo in the lineup. MLB players must stay on the bereavement list for at least three days but no longer than seven days. Because McGuire played Wednesday, the earliest he would be eligible to return is July 2 when the Red Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Verdugo is one of the players who the Red Sox can least afford to lose for any significant period of time. Verdugo leads Boston in at-bats and his 2.9 WAR is easily the highest on the team. The 27-year-old is hitting .303/.374/.468 with five home runs and 31 RBI.

Verdugo goes on the bereavement list with a 12-game hitting streak. He has raised his batting average by 18 points in the last eight days.

McGuire isn't nearly as important to Boston's lineup. The backup catcher is hitting .267/.313/.352 without a home run in 105 at-bats.

Despite occupying last place in the AL East, the Red Sox have managed to stay afloat in the wild-card race. Boston trails the Houston Astros for the third and final wild-card spot.

Wednesday's loss against the Minnesota Twins ended Boston's six-game winning streak, which included a sweep of the New York Yankees.