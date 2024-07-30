While fans can debate about how much the Boston Red Sox were able to get done at the MLB trade deadline, first-year Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow made the bullpen a focus on Tuesday. His latest addition comes in the form of right-handed relief pitcher Luis Garcia, following a deal with the Los Angeles Angels, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network and the New York Post.

The 12-year veteran is 5-1 with a 3.71 ERA in 45 appearances for the Halos this season. He should be an immediate upgrade for a Red Sox pen that is frighteningly thin right now. Many are wondering why moves like this one were not completed last week, as it was painfully obvious to those remotely tapped into this team that reinforcements were desperately needed.

Better late than never, though. Boston is only one game behind the Kansas City Royals– who had an active afternoon in their own right– for an American League Wild Card berth. Acquiring both Garcia and fellow righty Lucas Sims should ideally allow this ballclub to at least tread water until Chris Martin and rookie Justin Slaten return form the injured list.

Related News Article continues below

But perhaps they pay bigger dividends than even that and help nudge the Sox into October for the first time since 2021.