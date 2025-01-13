The Boston Red Sox have made a few big moves this offseason. Their trade for Garrett Crochet was one of the biggest of the winter but their lineup has stayed the same. Alex Bregman is still available and has been connected to the Red Sox because of his relationship with Alex Cora. The manager spoke to NESN about his visions for Bregman in Boston.

“Rafi Devers is our third baseman. Alex was a Gold Glover at third base and we all know that, but in 2017 I had a conversation with him. He needed to play third because we had [Carlos] Correa and [Jose] Altuve,” Cora said.

“I always envisioned Alex as a Gold Glove second baseman. His size, the way he moves. It fell kinda like ‘You will be a second baseman' but he has played third base at a high level. We'll see where he ends up and we'll see where he ends up playing.”

Cora spoke about the connection between him and Bregman from their time together in Houston. The manager was the bench coach in Houston for the 2017 champions. Now, he could use that connection to make the Red Sox better in 2025. With a weakening American League, this could be the move that springs Boston back to the postseason.

Should the Red Sox add Alex Bregman?

The Red Sox have not been big spenders in free agency in the 2020s. Since they let Mookie Betts go, they have signed Devers and Chris Sale but not many free agents. Bregman has gone over a month without a contract since the Winter Meetings blitz of December. That might mean a cheaper contract than he originally hoped for this offseason.

Reports from earlier in the offseason indicated that Bregman wanted Manny Machado-type money, or a $350 million contract. If a team was willing to give that to him, he would not be on the market anymore. The Athletic projects his contract at seven years, $189 million which may even be high at this point of the offseason.

The Red Sox should jump on the opportunity to bring Alex Bregman onto their team. Not only does it make the Astros worse, it diversifies their lineup in a much-needed way. Many of their prospects and stars are left-handed and Bregman is a great pull-hitting righty. His experience smashing homers over the Crawford Boxes in Houston will translate well to the Green Monster at Fenway.