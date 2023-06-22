The Boston Red Sox will be hosting a Bad Bunny night on August 28th at Fenway Park which is sure to attract a ton of fans. The promotional event for the game will be a Bad Bunny bobblehead, reports MLB Life.

The @RedSox are hosting a Bad Bunny Night and giving away this exclusive bobblehead on August 28th 🐰 pic.twitter.com/WzWHqQsmOO — MLB Life (@MLBLife) June 22, 2023

The Bad Bunny bobblehead will feature the rapper in his signature shades and chain while sporting a Red Sox jersey. Next to him is a palm tree and his name is written on the base of the novelty item. Red Sox fans will certainly be showing up early in order to earn their chance of bringing home the limited edition bobblehead.

The August 28th game will most likely attract a lot of fans given the time of year. While sitting at last in the American League East, the Red Sox are still 39-37 and have plenty of season left to put themselves in playoff contention. Although winning the division looks like a long shot, they could fight back into wild card positioning by the time Bad Bunny night comes around.

This year has been a tough draw for the Red Sox with the AL East being by far the best division in baseball. Division-leading Tampa Bay Rays have the best record in baseball at 52-25, while the Baltimore Orioles are right behind them with the fourth best record at 45-28. The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays follow up in third and fourth in the division at 41-33 and 41-35 respectively.

Although this might not be the year for the Red Sox, Bad Bunny night is definitely going to be a fun night at Fenway Park for both players and fans, and hopefully plenty go home happy with a Bad Bunny bobblehead in hand.