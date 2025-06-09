The New York Yankees dropped their season series to the Boston Red Sox, losing two of three in a classic rivalry showdown. The Yankees started strong with a 9–6 win, taking advantage of Boston’s shaky pitching. However, the Red Sox responded by winning the next two games and outscoring the Yankees 27–23 across the series. Aaron Judge, the reigning AL MVP, didn’t stay quiet for long. He silenced rookie Hunter Dobbins for making comments about the Yankees.

After striking out three times in Game 2, he bounced back in the finale. He crushed a two-run homer off Red Sox starter Hunter Dobbins in the first inning, energizing the home crowd. Through 64 games this season, Judge is hitting .396/.493/.771 with 95 hits, 55 RBIs, and 23 home runs, firmly in MVP territory once again.

Dobbins brought some heat before the game. “If the Yankees were the last team to give me a contract, I’d retire,” he said in an interview. Judge didn’t reply with words, but he and DJ LeMahieu responded with their bats. LeMahieu hit a solo home run off Dobbins in the fifth, adding to Boston’s frustrations on the mound.

The rookie struggled in his first start against the Yankees. In five innings, he allowed four hits, three runs, and two homers. He struck out no one. That outing raised his ERA to 4.20 across 10 big-league appearances. So far, he has pitched 49.1 innings, given up 53 hits, and struck out 37 batters. He has also surrendered six home runs.

Dobbins was an eighth-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. He started in Single-A Salem, then moved up to High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland. While with Greenville, he stood out. He posted a 2.63 ERA, allowed just one home run, and struck out 44 in 41 innings of work.

He opened the 2024 season in Triple-A Worcester but was sent back to Portland after four games. Later, he returned to Worcester and eventually earned a call-up to the majors. Across his minor league career, he owns a 3.88 ERA with 317 strikeouts in 320 innings pitched, along with 306 hits and 21 home runs allowed.

Hunter Dobbins debuted in the majors against the Cardinals and earned a win. But facing the Yankees was a different test. For Dobbins, it was a humbling introduction to one of baseball’s fiercest rivalries. And as Aaron Judge showed, when it comes to the Bronx Bombers, you don’t poke the bear.