The Boston Red Sox took a series from the New York Yankees last weekend. One of the headlines of the set came from Red Sox rookie Hunter Dobbins, who said he would never play for the Yankees. In the Boston Herald article, he claimed his father, Lance Dobbins, was drafted twice by the Bombers and is ‘good friends' with Andy Pettitte. Then, New York dove into the records and found no history of drafting someone named Lance Dobbins even once. Jared Schwartz of the New York Post wrote about the father-son disconnect ahead of another Boston-New York matchup.

“The whole backstory, it was stuff that I had heard growing up and seen pictures of, from my dad,” Dobbins said on Wednesday. “At the end of the day, it’s just from my dad and what I kind of grew my love for the game. At the end of the day, I don’t go fact-check my dad or anything like that.”

Dobbins was asked if he spoke to his father after the Red Sox-Yankees debacle. “A little bit, not really. My whole focus is on Saturday, getting ready to face the Yankees. This is my first time in the big leagues facing a team a second time, let alone back-to-back. So that’s where my focus is, 100 percent. I imagine we’ll talk in the future or something like that. It’s been a bigger deal than it really needed to be.”

Lance Dobbins pitched for two seasons in the Diamondbacks organization, never making the major leagues. His son is now a key starter for the Red Sox and has another key start coming against the Yankees. Dobbins is slated to start on Saturday for Game 2 of the AL East rematch at Fenway Park. He allowed three runs in five innings amid an 11-7 win on Sunday.