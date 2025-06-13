The Boston Red Sox are struggling with consistency, as they are 34-36 as June continues. With their roller-coaster season, the Sox could certainly see some changes as the season progresses, especially from the Red Sox farm system. Jhostynxon Garcia is the next star prospect the Red Sox must call up as they make a push toward the MLB playoffs.

Garcia is in Triple-A after the Red Sox promoted him from Double-A in May. Since the Sox have already called up Roman Anthony, Garcia is currently another candidate who can make his MLB debut this season. While he started his baseball career slowly, he has blown up and suddenly looks like he can hit anything.

The Red Sox have already won with young players, and they appear to be poised to continue riding them. Now, Boston hopes to find another needle in the haystack. Garcia appears to be the next impact player, and he has certainly made a case since his pro debut.

The Jhostynxon Garcia journey through the Red Sox farm system

After being signed as an international free agent in 2019 for $350,000, Garcia debuted in 2021 in the Dominican Summer League. There, he hit .282 with four home runs and 27 RBIs over 45 games. Garcia received a promotion to the Florida Complex League. Unfortunately, he struggled, batting just .188 with three home runs and 17 RBIs.

Garcia finally started to show improvement in Single-A Salem in 2023, batting .230 while showcasing raw tools. Then he advanced through high Single-A Greenville and Double-A Portland in 2024, where he earned MiLB team prospect honors. Garcia was also a high Class-A All-Star. Then the Red Sox added him to the 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule-5 Draft.

Garcia was batting .256 in Double-A this season before advancing to Triple-A Worcester. Now, he has a chance to continue to speed up through the Red Sox farm system and make his MLB debut this season.

How Jhostynxon Garcia profiles as a star prospect and hitter

Garcia has plus bat speed. However, he still needs consistency. The profile on Garcia is that he has raw, 20-home-run potential and could be a good bat in the lineup. Also, he has average speed, but he will make a solid center fielder. His fielding is above average.

There have been comparisons to several current MLB players. So far, the best comparisons are to Teoscar Hernandez, both of whom play in the outfield and have raw power. Hernandez had inconsistency issues early in his career, and Garcia may endure the same early-career struggles.

Garcia has the potential to evolve into the next Red Sox prospect in the outfield. Currently, they are dealing with some injuries, and there may be an opening for Garcia.

Jhostynxon Garcia's future with the Red Sox is as the next star prospect

Anthony is currently patrolling center field after getting the call-up by the Red Sox. However, his MLB career is off to a slow start. But because he is the top prospect in the Red Sox organization, he will get all the chances to earn his time. So where does that leave Garcia?

Garcia will certainly have a role ready for him once he gets the call-up to the majors. Since Jarren Duran occupies left field and Anthony is in center, right field might be the best option for Garcia. There is a possibility that he might start his major-league career as a platoon hitter, alternating spots with current right fielder Wilyer Abreu.

If Garcia can continue his rapid ascent, then he might get the call-up sooner rather than later. Likewise, he might be more valuable if he can play multiple spots in the outfield.

The case for a call-up for Jhostynxon Garcia

Garcia is not completely polished yet. Regardless, a lot can change between now and September. As it stands, the Sox are not currently in a playoff spot but only trail by three games in the Wild Card race.

The best-case scenario for the Red Sox would be to go on a major winning streak to snag that final Wild Card spot. Then they can call up Garcia for some extra insurance in September and get him some valuable playoff experience. This would be beneficial in so many ways.

Conversely, the worst-case scenario would be for the Sox to flop and miss the playoffs entirely. In that case, they can still call up Garcia to give him some valuable experience in September when it's already over and there is less pressure to perform.

Regardless of where the Red Sox are in the race, Garcia has the potential to become one of the better prospects in the system. If he can continue his rapid rise, then he will surely earn a call to the big leagues.