Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admitted that playing the Padres is “fun” as the division rivals bring out the best in each other. LA won its series against San Diego 2-1 and began a three-game stand against another NL West foe, the San Francisco Giants, on Friday.

No word yet on how Roberts feels about going up against the Giants but Teoscar Hernandez appears to be enjoying these divisional battles. The All-Star right fielder delivered a clutch three-run, go-ahead home run against the Padres on Wednesday and he struck again against the Giants on Friday.

Stepping in against Logan Webb in the bottom of the seventh inning, Hernandez jumped on the first pitch he saw, driving a 91 mph sinker into the right field stands for an opposite field solo shot. Hernandez has now gone deep in back-to-back games for LA, per the Dodgers’ official account on X.

Back-to-back games with a homer for Teoscar. pic.twitter.com/QNvebamf5Y — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Dodgers fall short despite Teoscar Hernandez’s power surge

The long ball was Hernandez’s 12th of the season. He’s slashing .266/.296/.505 with 48 RBI and 34 runs in 55 games. He entered Friday’s contest with a 118 OPS+ and 1.2 bWAR.

Hernandez did miss time earlier this season after landing on the injured list in May with a Grade 1 adductor strain that kept him sidelined for two weeks. Now recovered from the ailment, the 10th-year veteran is rounding into form, providing the Dodgers plenty of power in the middle of the lineup.

While LA’s batting order featured three different league MVPs on Friday, the offense struggled against Giants ace Logan Webb. In fact, Hernandez was the only Dodgers player to record a hit in the game as he homered and singled.

Webb dominated the rest of the Dodgers’ lineup, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks in seven innings as he notched yet another quality start for the Giants.

Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto struggled against San Francisco. The usually dependable starter gave up five runs on six hits and five walks, lasting just 4.2 innings and picking up his fifth loss of the season.

Los Angeles is just 5-7 over the last 12 games, falling to 41-29 on the year. And, with the 6-2 loss to San Francisco Friday, the Giants moved into a first-place tie with the Dodgers in the NL West.