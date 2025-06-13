Garrett Crochet has been nothing short of elite since switching his socks from Chicago to Boston. Once a White Sox and now a Red Sox, Crochet is now a part of one of the biggest rivalries in all of sports.

The Red Sox and New York Yankees rivalry dates back to the early 1900s, and then even more so when the legendary Babe Ruth was traded from the Red Sox to the Yankees in 1919, triggering one of the biggest runs in professional sports history.

The two iconic franchises played each other last weekend in New York, and now on Friday, they will host the Yankees at Fenway Park in another installment of an instant classic. Boston won the first series of the season two games to one. Crochet will take on Ryan Yarbrough, in a rematch of last Saturday night, when the Red Sox won 10-7. Both starters struggled.

Ahead of this series, Crochet shrugged off the rivalry and further explained why.

“They can refine their plan against me and I can refine mine,” he said, as reported by Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe. “I know what I did well and I know what I did poorly.”

Crochet continued with his statement.

“The rivalry is more for the fans,” he said. “I get a little extra juice because they’re a good team. I felt the same way when I faced the Dodgers last year — I just wanted to beat them because they’re so good.”

Whether Crochet is right or wrong doesn't matter. It may be an immature comment as someone who is very new to the rivalry; however, his mindset can't be overlooked. Crochet attacks every team the same and understands the moment against the bigger opponents and attacks them all the same.

The Red Sox recently called up rookie Roman Anthony, another young star on a young team. He will now get the chance to play in his first Boston-New York matchup.