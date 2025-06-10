Baseball's top prospect Roman Anthony took the field in the big leagues for the first time on Monday night and it was a mixed bag for the Boston Red Sox rookie. Anthony had an RBI groundout in the 10-8 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, but also made a two-base error in the fifth inning when a ball rolled under his glove, leading to a run.

“It just can't happen,” he said, via ESPN. “It's tough when you lose a game like that, you feel like that's the reason we lost — little things like that. Just got to learn from it and be better.”

Still, Anthony took the field to a standing ovation as he became the youngest Red Sox player to debut since Rafael Devers in 2017, per ESPN Stats and Info.

“It was nice to finally take the field, forget about all the outside noise and just be able to take the field with the guys,” he said. “Unfortunate we couldn't get a win, but it was a good experience — good to just get the first one over with.”

Prior to his call-up, Anthony played 58 games at Triple-A Worcester where he slashed .288/.423/.491 with 10 homers.

Anthony is the second top Red Sox prospect to debut this season with Marcelo Mayer coming up before him. Mayer, who is hitting .243 in 13 games, shared how he heard the news with MLB.com's Molly Burkhardt.

“I actually heard through the grapevine here,” he said. “Right when I heard I shot him a text, called him. Just expressed how excited I was for him, and that I’d see him soon.”

Jarren Duran, a former Red Sox farmhand who is coming off his first All-Star appearance couldn't hold back his excitement either.

“[Cora] called me into his office and then just kind of told me and kind of gave me the breakdown, and I was super ecstatic,” Jarren Duran said. “I mean, I love that kid. He's so funny, and I can't wait to see him and Marcelo back together and see the craziness they cause in the clubhouse.”

The Red Sox and Rays continue their series Tuesday night at Fenway Park.