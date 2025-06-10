Boston Red Sox star prospect Roman Anthony made his MLB debut on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays. While Anthony went hitless in his much-anticipated first game, a 10-8 loss in 11 innings, he did record an RBI groundout.

Before going 0-for-4 at the plate in the loss, the 21-year-old Anthony spoke about how he learned of his call-up to the majors, per ESPN.

“I didn't really think anything of it, to be honest. I was just kind of waiting around in the food room with a few of the guys, and then all of a sudden, he came out and just said, ‘Hey, you're going to the big leagues,'” Anthony said. “From there on out it's kind of been a little bit of a blur. But it was amazing. You dream of that every single day. So, to finally hear it was definitely awesome.”

With the Red Sox struggling this season, fans and media had been clamoring for Anthony to finally get called up. The hope is that MLB's top prospect will spark a turnaround in Boston. He recently made waves with a 497-foot grand slam in Triple-A.

Anthony wasn't able to lead the Red Sox to a win on Monday night, but the Fenway Park faithful gave him a loud pop in his first at-bat. His first outing was a bit of a roller-coaster ride, with some hard contact that didn't result in any hits and a misplay in the field that led to an unearned run.

But this is just the beginning for Roman Anthony, and he's excited to get his opportunity after Wilyer Abreu's injury facilitated the call-up. Boston already called up fellow star prospects Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer earlier this season.

The Red Sox dropped to 32-36 on the season after Monday's loss, which is nine games behind the first-place New York Yankees and 4.5 games out in the AL Wild Card race.