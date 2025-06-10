The Boston Red Sox made the Fenway faithful very happy on Monday by promoting Roman Anthony. He is MLB.com's top prospect in all of baseball and one of three highly-regarded young bats on the MLB squad. With Kristian Campbell and Marcello Mayer getting their feet wet in the bigs, there is a lot of optimism around the Sox amid a sluggish start. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal was on Foul Territory TV and was asked if the Red Sox could win with their three youngsters in the lineup.

Can the Red Sox win with three rookies in the lineup?@Ken_Rosenthal: "If they're good enough, I guess the answer is yes, but the bigger question with the Red Sox is still going to be their starting pitching." pic.twitter.com/0280xZP0I9 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 10, 2025

“Can you win with the three of them? I guess if they're good enough, the answer is yes. But the bigger question with the Red Sox is going to be their starting pitching. And the challenge that they face at the deadline is going to be whether they can turn some of their depth into starting pitching help. And I'm not sure they can. I'm not sure they are going to line up with anybody with any of the players they have.”

With Anthony on the MLB squad, the Red Sox have a tremendous amount of outfield depth. They placed Wilyer Abreu on the injured list to facilitate the move, but he will be in the lineup when he returns. Ceddeanne Rafaelea and Campbell can play both infield and outfield. Jarren Duran and Rob Refsnyder are also on the roster.

That leads to an obvious trade deadline question. Could the Red Sox flip an outfielder for a pitcher who could help them soon? The Padres have been connected to Duran and have two pitchers in contract years. Michael King is a more comparable player to Duran in terms of value, so that could be a connection.

Another deal for a win-now pitcher could be for Nick Anderson of the Cincinnati Reds. Outfield is a weak position in Cincy's pipeline, so Duran could be a great fit.