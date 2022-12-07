By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The Boston Red Sox have bolstered their bullpen by signing free agent Kenley Jansen to a two-year, $32 million deal. After dealing with late-inning struggles this past season, Boston will look for Jansen to help build the foundation of the bullpen.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan broke the news of the Red Sox and Jansen’s agreement. It’s the third relief pitcher Boston has signed to a major league deal this offseason after they recently inked Chris Martin on a two-year, $17.5 million deal and Joely Rodriguez on a one year, $2 million contract.

Jansen has served predominantly as a closer throughout his 13-year MLB career. Over 766 career games, Jansen has converted 391 total saves. Outside of a 2020 season that saw him make just 27 appearances, Jansen has earned at least 30 saves every season dating back to 2014.

This past season, Jansen played for the Atlanta Braves, appearing in 65 contests. He held an ERA of 3.38 and a K/BB ratio of 85/22. Jansen’s 41 saves converted ranked second in MLB behind the Cleveland Guardians’ Emmanuel Clase, who had 42.

Jansen’s arrival will be a welcome addition to the Red Sox bullpen. Boston ranked fifth-worst in MLB this past season in bullpen ERA with a collective 4.59. They managed to convert just 39 saves, 18th in the league. The Red Sox bullpen allowed 73 home runs, ninth-highest in the league.

Jansen, on the other hand, allowed just eight home runs in 64 innings. He hasn’t allowed double-digit home runs in a season since 2018.

Kenley Jansen is a three-time All-Star, two-time Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year and one-time World Series champion. The Red Sox are hoping Jansen will be able to bring his strong pedigree to Beantown in hopes of shoring up the team’s recent bullpen woes.