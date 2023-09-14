The Boston Red Sox dismissed chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom on Thursday, and during a press conference to address the move, Red Sox president Sam Kennedy said that the new baseball operations leader will decide the future of the on-field staff, but he envisions Alex Cora as the team's manager next year, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.

It would make sense for the new baseball operations leader to decide the on-field staff to make sure that everyone is aligned in decision making, but Alex Cora is well-liked and respected, especially for winning the World Series with the Red Sox in 2018. He was dismissed for the 2020 season for his involvement in the Houston Astros cheating scandal, along with violations that took place in 2018 that got the Red Sox penalized, but was re-hired ahead of the 2021 season, when he took the Red Sox to the American League Championship Series.

Cora's future with Boston seems more up in the air now. Sam Kennedy seems to want him back, but it also would make sense to leave that decision up to whoever is hired next. It appears that the situation will be evaluated when Chaim Bloom's replacement is hired.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Cora when the new leader is hired, and what direction the Red Sox go in as a while with new leadership. Boston has some promising young players coming up through the ranks that should reach the big leagues soon. It would be reasonable for ownership to expect a quick turnaround with new leadership.