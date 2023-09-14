As the 2023 season comes to a close with a second playoff-less year looming, the Boston Red Sox have made a massive decision. They have fired chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

Red Sox owner John Henry said in a statement that he appreciated Bloom, who took the job in 2019, and that his firing will lead to a new direction for the team.

“While parting ways is not taken lightly, today signals a new direction for our club,” Henry said. “Our organization has significant expectations on the field and while Chaim’s efforts in revitalizing our baseball infrastructure have helped set the stage for the future, we will today begin a search for new leadership. Everyone who knows Chaim has a deep appreciation and respect for the kind of person he is. His time with us will always be marked by his professionalism, integrity, and an unwavering respect for our club and its legacy.”

The Red Sox's announcement says that general manager Brian O'Halloran “has been offered a new senior leadership position within the baseball operations department” and that the search for a new lead executive will begin immediately.

Chain Bloom's tenure as the primary decision-maker in the Red Sox front office was defined by a deal he didn’t have much say in. He oversaw the trade for Mookie Betts as ownership decided it did not want to spend exorbitantly. Alex Verdugo and Connor Wong have become solid starters for Boston but neither is considered a star. While the onus of trading Betts wasn’t Bloom's call, the return he negotiated for hasn’t been good enough to justify it.

However, although the Red Sox still had a playoff-caliber core with numerous stars, Bloom has failed to continue the team's winning ways, highlighted by an underwhelming 2023 trade deadline. His failures to extend and re-sign star shortstop Xander Bogaerts left Boston in a very tough spot. While the Red Sox have landed strong free agents over the years like Trevor Story and Masataka Yoshida, they have lost key players like Nathan Eovaldi, Eduardo Rodriguez, Kyle Schwarber and J.D. Martinez.

Although the Red Sox made a surprise run to the ALCS in 2021 and still have some great talent on the roster such as Rafael Devers and Triston Casas, Chaim Bloom's tenure will not be remembered all that fondly by the Boston faithful.