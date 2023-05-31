Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale is finally performing like he wants to.

In his last five stars, Sale is 4-0 with a 2.27 ERA. It is closer to the form he was at during the 2018 season, when he was the Red Sox’ ace for their World Series run.

He told USA Today’s Bob Nightengale what his performances have meant.

“I’m going out there and having fun again,” Sale said, “and not throwing every pitch with three years of hate behind it. I’m going out there with the attitude that today is a new day.”

Chris Sale was one of the MLB’s best pitchers when he signed a five-year, $145 million extension after the team won the 2018 World Series.

Then, there were three years of frustration.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sale struggled with the in 2019 with a 6-11 record and 4.40 ERA. He had left elbow inflammation in August and was transferred to the IL.

Then, he missed the entire 2020 campaign, which was marred by the COVID-19 pandemic, after he underwent Tommy John surgery. He returned in 2021 and performed well to begin the year, but struggled when the season counted. He allowed 10 hits that scored eight runs in nine postseason innings.

Sale started the 2022 season on the injured list after he suffered a right rib stress fracture. He returned in July but fractured his left pinkie finger in his second start. He then suffered a broken right wrist in August from a bicycle accident and did not return.

Now, Chris Sale has found a rhythm. He said he can only focus on the present.

“I can’t look in the rear-view mirror because it’s been a [expletive] disaster,” Sales said.

“I was embarrassed by it because I wanted to be great. I wanted to be that guy they paid all of that money to, to be that guy.”