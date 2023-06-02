Chris Sale has unfortunately been hit hard by the injury bug during his time with the Boston Red Sox. Sale was recently forced to leave a Red Sox game due to an apparent injury. On Friday, the Red Sox ultimately placed Chris Sale on the 15-day injured list due to left shoulder inflammation, per the Red Sox Twitter. RHP Corey Kluber was also reinstated from the paternity list ahead of Friday's game.

The Red Sox are obviously hoping Chris Sale won't have to miss a significant amount of time. The left-hander's shoulder injury is concerning to say the least though. His consistent struggles with injuries in the past are surely frustrating for him.

In 11 games started in 2023, Sale has pitched to the tune of a 4.58 ERA and 1.186 WHIP. He holds a solid 5-2 record, but his all-around results haven't been anything to write home about. Regardless, it was just good to see Sale on the mound prior to this latest injury update.

There is still uncertainty surrounding the situation. Sale had struggled in April but performed much better in May. If he does end up missing a lot of time, the Red Sox will need other starting pitchers to step up. Otherwise, competing in the loaded AL East may prove to be unrealistic.

Boston's offense is talented but the pitching lacks depth. With Chris Sale set to miss time with injury, the future is unclear for this ball club at the moment.

We will continue to provide updates on Chris Sale as they are made available.