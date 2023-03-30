A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Chris Sale used to be one of the most fearsome hurlers in baseball, but injuries have greatly diminished his chances to show his stuff on the mound over the past two seasons. However, Sale is back and healthy again, with even one Red Sox prospect saying that the veteran pitcher is on his way to a major comeback.

“Oh, 110%,” Red Sox prospect Bryan Mata said, per Sean T. McGuire of NESN.com about his observation of Chris Sale’s form. “He is ready.”

Mata had a glimpse of Chris Sale’s form when he worked with the veteran when the two were both rehabbing from injuries.

Since the 2021 MLB season, Chris Sale has appeared in only 11 games, going 5-2 with a 3.17 ERA and 3.54 FIP across 48.1 total innings. He went under the knife in March 2022 for a Tommy John procedure and then suffered injuries to his rib, finger, and rib. In 2022, Sale made just two appearances which saw him log in a total of only 5.2 innings on the mound.

Now that he’s seemingly healthy, Chris Sale will carry the pressure to deliver for the Red Sox as part of a rotation that also features Corey Kluber, Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, and Nick Pivetta. In 2022m, the Red Sox were just 22nd and 19th in the majors in terms of starters ERA and FIP, respectively.

The Red Sox will open their 2023 MLB season with Kluber taking the mound against the Baltimore Orioles Thursday. Chris Sale will make his much-awaited return to action on Saturday in Game 2 of the series.