The Kansas City Royals may have the second-worst record in the MLB at the time of writing, but that doesn't mean that they can't play spoiler in what's shaping up to be a loaded race for the playoffs in the American League. And the Boston Red Sox certainly will be more wary of the Royals, especially after a dominant performance from starting pitcher Cole Ragans threatened to hand the team their first loss while wearing their City Connect jerseys.

Ragans, the 25-year old left-handed pitcher the Royals acquired in the trade that sent Aroldis Chapman to the Texas Rangers, was on point all night long. In 6.2 innings of work, Ragans struck out 11 while allowing just two runs (one earned) and one walk, confounding the Red Sox hitters all night long. And in doing so, the 25-year old southpaw earned one fan in Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

Speaking to reporters following what ended up being a 6-2 comeback victory for the Red Sox, Alex Cora dropped some huge praise for the Royals' impressive youngster.

“That kid was really, really good. Wow. We talk about the Trade Deadline and what teams do and don’t do, whatever. But to get an arm like that to their program, where they’re at, that’s A-plus. We’ve seen a lot of good pitching the whole season, and the ability to throw 98, 99 with a good changeup, cutter … Stuff-wise, one of the best that we’ve seen,” Cora said, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com.

Cole Ragans kept the Red Sox hitters guessing all night long, dazzling Cora in the process with his deep pitching repertoire. Ragans utilized his lethal fastball-changeup combo to deadly effect, messing with their timings on the plate, while also mixing in his curveball.

Will the Rangers end up regretting letting Ragans go to the Royals in what may be just a three-month rental for Aroldis Chapman? If Ragans continues to pitch like this, then perhaps.

Thankfully for the Red Sox, they were able to overcome Cole Ragans' dominance by hitting a walk-off grand slam, keeping them right within shouting distance in the race for the Wild Card race in the AL.