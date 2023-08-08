The Boston Red Sox are currently in 4th place in the AL East, just a half game ahead of the last place New York Yankees, but things aren't as bad as they sound. Boston is 58-54. Things could be better, but in most divisions, that would be much be just fine. Still, if the Red Sox are going to make a run at a wild card spot, they're going to need all the luck they can get, and it could come with the team's uniforms.

After Monday's 6-2 win over the Kansas City Royals, the Red Sox improved to 22-4 while wearing their city connect jerseys, and have won 10 games in a row while wearing them. Red Sox manager Alex Cora kept things simple when discussing the uniform.

“We ain't changing.” Cora said according to a tweet from Alex Speier.

Baseball is a funny game, and sometimes the strangest things can spark a team's rally. Whether it's a hat position, a lucky routine, or a jersey. No matter what it is, when you find something that's working, you stick with it. If it ain't broke don't fix it.

While the Red Sox are battling it out with the Yankees to stay out of last place in the division, they sit just five games out of a wild card spot. A playoff push is very much in play. To put things into perspective, the three AL East teams currently ahead of the Red Sox in the standings are all in playoff position. There is a very real chance that the division gets four teams into the postseason. Maybe that will happen if Boston keeps winning in those city connect jerseys.