The Boston Red Sox did not have a very good offseason. If it weren’t for the fact that they finally managed to sign Rafael Devers to a long-term extension, it would have been a complete wash. But Devers is sticking around for the foreseeable future, and it looks like Red Sox legend David Ortiz wants to be more involved in helping Devers grow.

While the man famously known as “Big Papi” isn’t officially part of the Red Sox coaching staff, he always seems to find a way to remain around the team. Ortiz has popped into Boston’s Spring Training practices on a few occasions already, and it was there that he expressed a desire to work with Devers and help him continue to grow into the superstar that he already has proven to be.

Via Marino Pepen:

“‘I’m planning to get a little more involved with Rafael Devers, based on my experience and that we are Dominicans… The main priority for players who come from the Dominican Republic is to play baseball.’ -David Ortiz”

With Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez departing in free agency, there’s no question that Rafael Devers is the face of the Red Sox now. Ortiz knows what it’s like to have that responsibility on his shoulders, as he was the leader for Boston in three of their four most recent World Series championships. Even though the 2004, 2007, and 2013 Red Sox had many stars on their roster, Ortiz always was the guy who found a way to stand out.

If there’s anyone who can help Devers become the new face of the Red Sox, it’s Ortiz. It may not be very easy for Devers to accomplish, especially with Boston looking like the worst team in the American League East currently, but with Ortiz’s guiding presence, Devers will be in good hands.