MLB Hall of Famer and Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz recently expressed concern about Rafael Devers and the 2023 ball club, per masslive.com’s Sophie Weller.

“If I’m facing him I’m pitching around him, regardless,” Ortiz said, per WEEI. “No doubt about it. You’re talking about one of the most feared hitters in baseball right now. I have been there before, and if I had no one behind me they won’t pitch to me. You know that.”

The concern doesn’t stem from Rafael Devers’ ability, who signed a massive 11-year extension with Boston during the offseason. Rather, Ortiz is worried about Devers’ lack of protection in the Red Sox lineup.

Ortiz later stated that the Red Sox need to find a way to add protection around him. In previous seasons, they’ve had stars such as JD Martinez and Xander Bogaerts in the lineup alongside Rafael Devers. But Bogaerts and Martinez departed in free agency which has led to question marks in the lineup.

For Devers, he’s simply focused on playing well and doesn’t want anything to change.

“Nothing changes. I just want to be the same guy that I’ve always been: Someone who has fun, someone who enjoys the game, who’s approachable,” he said.

It will be interesting to see how Rafael Devers fares as the primary threat in the Red Sox batting order. Devers very well may end up posting a sky high OBP and amount of base on balls in 2023 if opponents opt to work around him like Ortiz said.