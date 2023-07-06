Alex Verdugo of the Boston Red Sox has had a very strong year, but he did not get selected for the All-Star Game in Seattle, and Verdugo made it known that he feels the process is not fair, seemingly indicating that Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners did not deserve to make it over him.

“Yeah. I mean, but it's not even just in my regards,” Alex Verdugo said, via Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. “I just feel like it's a fan popularity contest. And, like, the person who went in shouldn't be there.”

Verdugo would not name Julio Rodriquez, but it is assumed that it is him. Rodriguez is having a down year for the Mariners in 2023, but with fan voting being the method to select players, it is not a surprise that he made it when the game is being played in Seattle.

Still, Verdugo was clearly rubbed the wrong way by being snubbed.

“I want to play ball and be recognized for what I do on the field,” Verdugo said, via Cotillo.

It has been a resurgent season for Verdugo, coming off of a 2022 season in which he did not live up to expectations. Manager Alex Cora tasked Verdugo with coming in better prepared to play and with better ways to take care of his body, and he has done that so far this season.

Hopefully for Alex Cora and the Red Sox, Verdugo continues his hot season in the second half. They will need it if they hope to make a playoff spot.