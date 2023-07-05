As the All-Star break approaches, the Boston Red Sox have already had seven different players at shortstop this season. However, moving forward, the Red Sox plan to rely on a full-time shortstop.

Yu Chang is expected to become the starting shortstop once activated from the injured list, via Chris Cotillo of MassLive. Chang's activation is expected to happen in the coming days.

The infielder has been on the shelf since April after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured hamate bone. On the cusp of being fully healed, Chang is walking into a major role as he prepares to re-join the Red Sox.

Chang has made 11 appearances at short this season, third most on the team. To this point, versatility has been Chang's best tool as he has also spent time at both second and third base. However, with injuries to players such as Trevor Story and the under-performance of rookie David Hamilton, Boston is looking for Chang to solely focus on shortstop.

While Chang has received a promotion, he isn't the most exciting option Boston has at shortstop. Through 17 games this season, the infielder is hitting .136 with three home runs and eight RBI. Over his entire major league career, Chang is hitting .206 with 17 home runs and 69 RBI.

The Red Sox hold .500 43-43 record on the season. They're 13 games back of the first-place Tampa Bay Rays in the Al East. While Yu Chang won't make them contenders by any stretch, Boston is at least hoping putting him at shortstop permanently gives them a major well-rounded lineup.