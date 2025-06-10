The New York Yankees are working to win their first World Series in more than a decade. With the Major League Baseball trade deadline approaching, the Bronx Bombers are rumored to be looking for talent.

One player from the Arizona Diamondbacks is getting mentioned as a possible pickup for the Yankees.

“They need more pitching for sure, though the Yankees have done a great job of piecing things together so far. A more impactful pickup might come from a power bat for third base, with Arizona's Eugenio Suarez leaping to mind as an ideal fit,” Bradford Doolittle wrote for ESPN.

Suarez is hitting .228 this season, with 18 home runs and 48 RBIs. Arizona, meanwhile, is struggling. The Diamondbacks are 32-34 this season and have been reeling since May.

The Yankees lead the American League East this season, and look like a team pushing for a postseason appearance. New York is 39-25 on the year.

The MLB trade deadline is July 31.

Eugenio Suarez has had a few strong seasons recently

Suarez is in his second season in Arizona. In 2024, he had an excellent campaign. He finished the year with more than 100 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Suarez also had 149 hits, which was the most he had seen since the 2019 season.

This season, the slugger still has some pop in his bat. He is leading the team in runs batted in, while second on the club in home runs. In April, Suarez hit four home runs in a game against the Atlanta Braves.

Suarez became the 19th player in the history of Major League Baseball to hit four homers in one contest.

“I never thought in my life that I'd be able to do that — hit four home runs in a game,” Suárez said, per MLB.com. “To be honest, it feels great. I just want to thank God for this opportunity. It's very special for me to be able to do that here in Arizona and do it for my team, do it for my family. They watch me every single day. They support me, my teammates and that's awesome. I have mixed feelings right now because we didn’t win the game.”

Suarez is a well-traveled player. He has spent time with the Diamondbacks, Seattle Mariners, Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers. He was named an All-Star in 2018, while playing for the Reds.

Time will tell if the Yankees decide to make a move for Suarez before the July 31 trade deadline.