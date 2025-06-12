It's been a rough beginning to the MLB season for many teams that have won World Series championships in the last several years, including the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, and Texas Rangers. All three of those squads currently sit below .500 as the season approaches its midway point, having fallen off significantly from their championship heights.

With the MLB trade deadline approaching, some have figured that these three teams may be sellers looking to build for the future rather than get better right now.

However, MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently shed some light on why this may not be the case.

“After subpar starts, the Braves, Red Sox and Rangers don’t appear to be postseason teams this year, but most in the industry believe they will make trades to try to improve their respective rosters for the rest of this season and next rather than being typical sellers,” reported Bowen. “The Braves will focus on acquiring more pitching (starting and relieving). The Red Sox will try to deal one of their outfielders for starting pitching help and an upgrade at first base. The Rangers will generally look for bats if they can’t get their own guys going.”

Article Continues Below
More MLB News
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) forces out Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) at second base and throws to first to complete a double play on a ball hit by Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Citi Field.
MLB rumors: Mets, Phillies prepared for trade deadline showdownJoey Mistretta ·
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park.
MLB rumors: Blue Jays’ trade deadline priority could lead to DiamondbacksMalik Brown ·
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) argues with home plate umpire Bruce Dreckman (1) after Dreckman ejected Yankees hitting coach James Rowson (not pictured) from the game against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium.
MLB rumors: Diamondbacks star named ‘ideal fit’ for Yankees tradeBenjamin Adducchio ·
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred before game three of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field.
How league MLB will ‘collaborate’ with Jomboy Media after acquisitionRussell Steinberg ·
Sandy Alcantara and Andrew Heaney together.
2025 MLB trade deadline: 5 players most likely to be movedBailey Bassett ·
Luis Robert, Sandy Alcandara, Ryan McMahon all together.
2025 MLB trade deadline: Which teams will be buyers, sellers, stand patBailey Bassett ·

The Braves are currently the worst of the three teams mentioned in Bowden's report, as the team currently sits at 29-38 despite a recent series win vs the Milwaukee Brewers.

Atlanta has seen regression from virtually every player on their roster this year, and they also haven't gotten the boost they were hoping to receive from Spencer Strider, who has lost all five of his starts since returning from injury.

While it would appear that a postseason berth is a dubious proposition at best at this juncture, that apparently won't be stopping the Braves, Red Sox, and Rangers from trying to make their teams better over the next few weeks.