The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies are fighting for the National League East. According to a recent report, the NL East rivals could also be competing for talent ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

“The Mets and Phillies look headed for an epic division race in the NL East, but between now and July 31 they’re also in a race to see which team can bolster its bullpen the best,” Jim Bowden of The Athletic wrote in a recent article. “According to industry sources, both organizations are focused on high-leverage arms and will be chasing similar relievers.”

The Mets and Phillies have battled throughout the 2025 season as they hope to win the division. New York, however, currently holds a five-game lead in the NL East. The Mets are suddenly threatening to run away with the division. The Phillies will not give up, though.

Of course, adding help through trades could change the dynamic of the division race. If the Mets and Phillies are indeed targeting the same players, acquiring a certain player would boost one of their rosters while hurting the other team.

Article Continues Below

As Bowden mentioned, both ball clubs are expected to pursue pitching help. A previous report also suggested that the Mets and Phillies are among the potential Luis Robert Jr. trade suitors.

Philadelphia and New York will likely be active ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. The 2025 trade deadline may see a respectable amount of action, but it is not expected to be one of the most shocking deadlines of all-time. With that being said, it will be especially important for the Phillies and Mets.

Philadelphia is trying to find a way to climb back in the division. Trading for specific players they share interest in with New York could completely shift the momentum of the NL East.